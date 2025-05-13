Pacers Reveal Injury Report For Game 5 vs Cavaliers
The Indiana Pacers have released their injury report for Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Semi-Finals, which the team hopes will be the series' final game.
According to Indianapolis Star reporter Dustin Dopirak, the Pacers have no one listed on the injury report other than Isaiah Jackson, who suffered a torn Achilles six months ago.
Jackson continues to appear on the injury report due to his place on the 15-man roster and will not play this season, regardless of how long it extends, Dopirak added.
More Pacers news: Cavaliers Have Surprising Advantage Over Pacers in One Key Area
The Pacers' clean bill of health bodes well for their prospects of closing out the series, considering how in sync the team has appeared to play.
There are no Pacers playing without an injury at this point in the playoffs, though it is likely that all of the players are dealing with some kind of discomfort health-wise.
While on the court, the Pacers have undoubtedly appeared as a healthy, well-oiled roster operating at full capacity.
Although there haven't been any standout performers, every win has been a team effort, with bench players contributing just as much as the starters.
More Pacers news:Pacers Have to Figure Out Massive Disadvantage vs Cavaliers
The Cavs, on the other hand, have not been so lucky staying healthy, with several players hobbled and battling through pain throughout the series.
Darius Garland, Evan Mobley, and DeAndre Hunter are all playing while injured, managing to participate after missing the first two games.
Cleveland was dominated throughout Game 4, unable to stop the electric Pacers offense.
Donovan Mitchell will be a game-time decision for the Cavs; his availability will determine whether Cleveland can win the game, given how much he has carried the offensive load for the team.
When is Game 5?
The Pacers play against the Cavs on Tuesday, May 13, at 4:00 p.m. PST. The game will be broadcast on TNT, and it will be held at Rocket Arena in Cleveland, Ohio.
More Pacers news: Tyrese Haliburton Shrank When Pacers Needed Him Most
For more news and notes on the Indiana Pacers, head over to Indiana Pacers