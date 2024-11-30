Former Pacers Hall of Famer Believes He Could Dominate Modern NBA
How good would former five-time All-Star Indiana Pacers shooting guard Reggie Miller be in today's modern NBA, a league far more supportive of 3-point shooting and far less inclined towards clampdown defenses?
During a September 2020 appearance on "The Dan Patrick Show," the 6-foot-7 UCLA product made a bold suggestion: that he'd average what would, by far, be a league-leading 45 points playing today.
Across his 18-year career, all of which he spent with Indiana, Miller averaged 18.2 points on .471/.395/.888 shooting splits, along with 3.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists, and 1.1 steals a night. He took an average of just 4.7 triples a night, which would barely make a dent in the modern league. This year, Charlotte Hornets All-Star point guard LaMelo Ball is averaging a league-leading 13.6 3-point attempts a night. Even the 20th most frequent sharpshooter beyond the arc, Boston Celtics reserve wing Sam Hauser, is averaging 9.6 long range attempts a night.
"I would average 45 points in today's game if the way they play defense today, where you can't hand check, you can't contest shots, you got to come on the side. [Michael] Jordan would have averaged 45, 50," Miller said. "The point I was making — you allow great shooters freedom to roam, freedom with no hand check, you can't crowd me, and I've got a clear sight at the rim, then it's gonna be lights out, baby. But it's so hard to play defense in today's game because they allow the offense to go wherever they want."
During his most prolific long range shooting season, 1996-97, Miller took 6.6 3-point heaves a night, converting them 42.7 percent of the time. Miller retired with 2,560 made regular season attempts beyond the arc, then the league record. That tally now ranks fifth, behind Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry's 3,807, L.A. Clippers point guard James Harden's 2,998, Hall of Fame shooting guard Ray Allen's 2,973, and Milwaukee Bucks All-Star point guard Damian Lillard's 2,655.
Miller led Indiana to one NBA Finals appearance, against the Los Angeles Lakers in 2000. He was one of the great off-ball cutters in league history in his day, and would no doubt thrive in a modern offense.
More Pacers: Rick Carlisle Bluntly Calls Indiana's Struggles 'Ongoing'