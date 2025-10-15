Former Pacers Star Announces Sudden Retirement From NBA
Former Indiana Pacers star guard Malcolm Brogdon has announced his retirement from the NBA.
ESPN's Shams Charania shared the news via X.
Brogdon shared this statement on his sudden retirement.
"Today, I officially begin my transition out of my basketball career. I have proudly given my mind, body, and spirit to the game over the last few decades. With the many sacrifices it took to get here, I have received many rewards. I am deeply grateful to have arrived to this point on my own terms and now to be able to reap the benefits of my career with my family and friends.
"Thank you, from the bottom of my heart, to all who have had a place in my journey."
Brogdon was set to enter the season as a member of the New York Knicks. He signed with the club in mid-September, signing an Exhibit 9 contract. The deal was a one-year deal and offered financial protection in the event of an injury. The contract was not guaranteed, but he was expected to make the final roster.
The nine-year NBA veteran spent three seasons with the Pacers, from 2019-22. He signed with Indiana in the summer of 2019 via sign-and-trade with the Milwaukee Bucks in exchange for future picks. Brogdon signed a four-year, $85 million contract.
His best season in the league came during the 2020-21 season with the Pacers. He averaged a career-high 21.1 points per game, 5.9 assists, 5.3 rebounds and 0.9 steals that season.
As a Pacer overall, he averaged 18.9 points per game (his best average with a team in his career), 6.3 assists, 5.1 rebounds and 0.8 steals while shooting 44.7 percent from the field and 35.2 percent from the field in 146 games and 32.9 minutes of action.
After his third season in Indiana, the Pacers decided to trade Brogdon to the Boston Celtics in exchange for Aaron Nesmith, Daniel Theis, Nik Stauskas, Malik Fitts, Juwan Morgan and a 2023 first-round draft pick.
In Brogdon's NBA career, he's played for five teams, including the Milwaukee Bucks, Pacers, Celtics, Portland Trail Blazers and the Washington Wizards.
In his NBA career, Brogdon averaged 15.3 points per game, 4.1 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 0.8 steals in 463 career games.
