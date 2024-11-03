Former Pacers Star Goes in On Tyrese Haliburton With Outrageous Critcism
The Indiana Pacers are off to a slow start this season. They have a 2-4 record and have lost their last four of five games.
The Pacers are not looking like the team that made the Eastern Conference Finals last season, but there is still plenty of time to turn things around.
Indiana still has the pieces to compete and be a threat in their conference. They are led by one of the best young guards made in today's game, Tyrese Haliburton.
Haliburton, 24, is a talented player, but he has struggled mightily to start the season. So much so that a former Pacers guard, Evan Turner, went as far as to call Haliburton 'mid.'
Turner went to Twitter/X to share his true feelings on Haliburton.
“Adulting is acknowledging that Tyrese is mid,” wrote Turner.
Pacer fans were not happy with Turner's comment, and they quickly took to the replies to let their displeasure be heard.
Things have not been easy for Haliburton to start the season. So far, he is averaging 14.0 points per game, 4.5 rebounds, and 7.3 assists and shooting 33.7 percent from the field and 24 percent from three.
The two-time All-Star has struggled mightly thus far, and one would expect different, especially the summer he is coming off. Granted, he didn't play a ton in the 2024 Paris Olympics for Team USA, but he still competed with the best players in this country has to offer.
Last season was special for Haliburton. He not only made his second All-Star team of his young career, but he also made third-team All-NBA and led the league in assists with 10.9 per game.
Turner only played in 27 games for the Pacers after he was traded to Indiana before the 2014 NBA trade deal. Turner and Lavoy Allen were traded to the Indiana in exchange for Danny Granger and a second-round draft pick.
Turner left after the season, signing with the Boston Celtics. In his short time with the Pacers, he averaged 7.1 points per game, 3.2 rebounds, and 2.4 assists while shooting 41 percent from the field and 50 percent from three.
Turner's comment may have been too much, as there is still plenty of time for Haliburton to turn things around.
If he continues this trend by the quarter mark of the season, the Pacers could be in real trouble.
More Pacers: Pascal Siakam Sends Direct Message to Pacers About Mentality Needed to Win