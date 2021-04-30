Giannis Antetokounmpo Injury in Bucks Rockets Game

Giannis Antetokounmpo had to leave the Rockets Bucks game on Thursday night.

During the Bucks Rockets game on Thursday night, back-to-back MVP award winner Giannis Antetokounmpo had to leave the game in Houston with an ankle injury.

As one of the top ten players on the planet, he joins a long list of superstars to suffer from injury this season, and the Bucks are also now missing their best player.

He apparently will not return on Thursday night, as Eric Nehm of The Athletic relays on Twitter.

His Tweet can be seen in the post below.

"Per @BucksPR, Giannis Antetokounmpo has a right ankle sprain and will not return to tonight's game in Houston." Nehm Tweeted on Thursday night.

The Bucks are currently beating the Rockets at halftime.

LeBron James pretends to cry like a baby after a fan heckles him: On Wednesday night, the Lakers dropped their fourth game in five tries, and during the game, LeBron James was bullied by a fan and had an entertaining reaction. CLICK HERE.

LeBron James shares an Instagram message to Russell Westbrook: After the Wizards beat down the Lakers on Wednesday night, James took to Instagram to share a public statement to his friend Russell Westbrook. CLICK HERE.

Kevin Durant has a massive third quarter against the Pacers: On Thursday night, Kevin Durant went off for 22 points in the third quarter in Indiana. The Pacers' defensive woes continue to haunt them, and they continue to lose games on their home court. Defense and home-court advantage have been something they are historically good at. CLICK HERE.