Giannis Antetokounmpo's Pre-Game Outfit before Bucks and Heat Showdown
The Milwaukee Bucks are hosting the Miami Heat for Game 1.
The Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat have just gotten underway in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, for Game 1 of their seven-game series starting on Saturday.
The two teams have a solid history as the Heat beat the Bucks in the second round of the Eastern Conference Playoffs last year in the NBA's bubble in Disney World.
Before the game, two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo was dressed a cool looking outfit as he entered the arena, and the picture of his outfit can be seen in a post below from the Bucks' Twitter account.
The Bucks are 5.5-point favorites over the Heat on Saturday, according to FanDuel.
