GM Predicts Pacers Player Who'll Take Biggest Step Forward Next Year
The Indiana Pacers have an extremely tough act to follow up on this year. After taking the Thunder to Game 7 of the NBA Finals, they will have to play all of next year without Tyrese Haliburton.
Haliburton will miss the season after tearing his Achilles during Game 7. That means that the Pacers will need to have multiple players step up in his absence in order to make the Finals again.
General manager Chad Buchanan recently talked about the roster heading into next season, and everyone is counting them out.
More news: Pacers GM Reveals How Team Will Replace Tyrese Haliburton This Season
While speaking on Setting the Pace, Buchanan talked about the player who will take the biggest step forward next season with Haliburton out.
"I think it's probably Drew (Andrew Nembhard). That would be my guess, just because of the responsibility that's going to be on his plate now. Like I said earlier, I think he's ready for it. I think he has the confidence to do it, and I think he has the skill and the talent to do it."
Nembhard will have to be the starting point guard next season with Haliburton out for the season, so he will have a giant leap in responsibility next season.
Not only does he have to initiate the offense and get the ball to everyone, but he has to guard the opposing team's best guard every single game. That was his big responsibility in the playoffs.
Nembhard has a great chance to step up and really showcase just how good of a passer he is. He's already shown that he can hit midrange shots at a high clip, but his 3-point shooting could be better in the regular season.
More news: Pacers Fan Favorite Guard Breaks Silence on Devastating NBA Finals Loss
With the amount of time that Nembhard will have the ball in his hands, he will have a chance to try some things that he normally wouldn't with Haliburton being the on-the-ball guard.
Next season could be the best version of Nembhard that the Pacers see in his career. He certainly has proven to be a valuable member of the team, and they are very happy they signed him to an extension last summer.
More news: Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton Opens Up About Moment He Tore Achilles in Finals
For more news and notes on the Indiana Pacers, visit Indiana Pacers on SI.