Pacers Fan Favorite Guard Breaks Silence on Devastating NBA Finals Loss
The Indiana Pacers shocked everyone by making the NBA Finals this past season. Despite making the Eastern Conference Finals a year ago, no one thought they could make this leap.
T.J. McConnell was a massive reason why the Pacers were able to make that leap. His ability to change the tempo off the bench and take over the game at his size is uncanny.
McConnell left the floor in Oklahoma City in tears after losing in Game 7. For the first time since that moment, McConnell gave Pacers fans his thoughts on the entire run.
While writing a piece in The Players' Tribune, McConnell detailed how devastated he was about losing in Game 7 of the NBA Finals.
"Your season ends the way ours did… you’re pretty much feeling like a little kid in that moment. It’s total helplessness, you know?? You go from walking onto the floor, pre-game, and you’re believing in your heart you’re about to win a championship — to then suddenly you’re walking off and it’s over. Just over, the end, time to go home. Plus our guy is on crutches and we all know what it is."
McConnell was forced to start the second half at point guard for the Pacers when Haliburton went down. He wasn't quite able to rise to the occasion, turning the ball over seven times.
Yet, the Pacers wouldn't have been in that situation without him. He was still able to create his own offense, scoring 16 points in that game. He offered up some hope for next season, too.
"You’d think people would learn by now, but: We’re actually not done."
McConnell is well aware of the perception around the league that the Pacers have no chance of competing for a championship next season. He thinks that this team is good enough to do just that.
The Pacers have been counted out during every step of their journey. They love being the underdog, and that's the role they thrive in. McConnell and the rest of the Pacers love being in that situation.
This past season, McConnell averaged 9.1 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 4.4 assists per game.
