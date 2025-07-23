Pacers GM Reveals How Team Will Replace Tyrese Haliburton This Season
The Indiana Pacers will have to play all of next year without Tyrese Haliburton. Tearing his Achilles during Game 7 of the NBA Finals was the worst possible scenario for them.
Haliburton will spend all of next season rehabbing the injury, and he will attack it the best that he can. That also means that Indiana will have to find some guys to replace the production they're losing.
Pacers general manager Chad Buchanan talked about what they are going to do in order to replace Haliburton next season and the options that they have thrown out.
More news: Pacers GM Reveals They Attended Victor Oladipo Workout, Sparking Reunion Speculation
While speaking on Setting the Pace, Buchanan mentioned that the Pacers will do it with guys they already have on the roster, including new guard Kam Jones.
"Yeah, I think when we drafted him, we saw him more as an off-the-ball talent, but we want to see what he can do with the ball as a point guard. He played that this year at Marquette."
Jones might end up being the third point guard on the team behind Andrew Nembhard and T.J. McConnell next season. Nembhard is going to be the starter next season with McConnell in his normal backup spot.
McConnell is going to have to play more minutes next season with Haliburton out, but the addition of Jones to the roster gives them a little bit more flexibility.
They still could decide to play Jones as more of a shooting guard and have Quenton Jackson as the third-string point guard instead, but it depends on how ready Jones is to contribute right away.
More news: Pacers Received Lifeline From NBA Following Tyrese Haliburton Injury
Replacing Haliburton is simply impossible given how this team plays. He's too good at what he does, and there is no one else like him in the league. The best they can do is try to replace his stats.
Nembhard will get a chance to show what he can do as a primary creator. Aaron Nesmith is going to have more opportunities to drive to the hoop. Bennedict Mathurin is going to get the keys to score as much as possible, too.
Indiana can't afford any injuries at that point guard spot without Haliburton. They have to make sure they keep these guys healthy.
More news: Pacers GM Reveals Who Will Replace Myles Turner in Starting Lineup
For more news and notes on the Indiana Pacers, visit Indiana Pacers on SI.