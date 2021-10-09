Publish date:
Here's What Malcolm Brogdon Tweeted After Edmond Sumner Got Traded To The Brooklyn Nets From The Indiana Pacers
Malcolm Brogdon sent out a Tweet after Edmond Sumner got traded to the Brooklyn Nets, and the Indiana Pacers thanked him for his time with the team the last four seasons.
Malcolm Brogdon sent out a Tweet on Wednesday after the Indiana Pacers announced that they traded Edmond Sumner to the Brooklyn Nets.
The post from Brogdon can be seen embedded below from his Twitter account.
Brogdon quote Tweeted the Tweet from the Pacers thanking Sumner.
The Tweet from the Pacers can be seen embedded below from the team's Twitter account.
Sumner has been in the NBA for four seasons, and all of those years came in Indiana.
Brogdon is entering his third season with the Pacers, and he and Sumner were teammates the last two seasons.
ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the trade on Tuesday, and added that the Nets will waive Sumner who is out for the season with an Achilles injury (see Tweet below).
Related stories on NBA basketball
- Enes Kanter And Myles Turner Get The Same 2k Ranking: Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers got the same rating in NBA 2k22 as Enes Kanter of the Boston Celtics. The two centers getting the same ranking comes as a surprise. Turner is one of the best defenders in the NBA, and while Kanter had a productive season, he is not on the same level as Turner. CLICK HERE.
- Could The Pacers Really Bring Back Lance?: Lance Stephenson has worked out for NBA teams recently, and it appears as if he is trying to make a return to the NBA. One report says the Indiana Pacers could look to bring him back. CLICK HERE.
- NBA Central Division Notebook: NBA 2k22 gave Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors the same ranking (96 overall) as Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks. Even though Antetokounmpo just won the NBA Finals MVP, is he actually a better player than Curry? CLICK HERE.