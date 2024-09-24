Indiana Pacers guard Ben Sheppard signing shoe deal with Nike
Indiana Pacers guard Ben Sheppard has a new contract with Nike.
The agreement was reported by ESPN's Nick DePaula on Monday. DePaula is ESPN's footwear insider, and his report adds that it's a multi-year agreement that was negotiated by Sheppard's agent.
Sheppard, 23, was a first-round pick by the Pacers last season. He ended up being very effective given that he was drafted late in the first round, and the Belmont product provided shooting and defense for a Pacers team that reached the Eastern Conference Finals. He had a great rookie year.
During that campaign, he averaged 4.4 points and 1.6 rebounds per game. His three-and-D capabilities helped him fit in many lineups, and those two skills got him on the floor for minutes. In the G League, the Georgia native averaged 18.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game across 10 outings.
Sheppard and the Pacers get their upcoming season started in under 10 days. Media day is next Monday in Indianapolis.
