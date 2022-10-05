Indiana Pacers game preview: Pacers open preseason in Charlotte

The Indiana Pacers open preseason play today against the Charlotte Hornets. The Hornets like to play fast and have a talented offense — they finished top-10 in both pace and offensive rating this past season — so this game will be a good opportunity for the Pacers to test their defense, which has been a focus during training camp.

Tonight will be the first time that rookies Bennedict Mathurin, Andrew Nembhard, and Kendall Brown suit up for the blue and gold. It will also be the first time that fans get to see Myles Turner play alongside Indiana's acquisitions from the February trade deadline, including Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield, and Jalen Smith.

Viewing information

Tip off time: 7 p.m. Eastern Time

Location: Spectrum Center, Charlotte, North Carolina

Where to watch: NBA League Pass

Spread and Over/Under: The Indiana Pacers are currently 3.5 point favorites in the SI Sportsbook. The over/under for the game is 221.5.

Pacers vs Hornets Injury report

The Pacers are mostly healthy, but newly-acquired center Daniel Theis will not play as he continues to ramp up in activity after a grueling EuroBasket experience this summer.

For the Hornets, forward Cody Martin is doubtful with left knee tendinopathy while Indiana native and forward Gordon Hayward is doubtful with a knee contusion.

Key matchups

Tyrese Haliburton vs LaMelo Ball: LaMelo Ball was an All-Star for the first time this past season and is one of the best passers in the NBA. Haliburton will have his work cut out for him on the defensive end.

Meanwhile, Haliburton is going to be given more opportunities this season to play a similar role to Ball — he will be Indiana's primary creator, hunt for opportunities in transition, and make plays with effective passing. The two point guards could put on a show in the exhibition.

Jalen Smith vs P.J. Washington: Jalen Smith is starting at the power forward position, and he will share the frontcourt with Turner. How Smith is able to perform in a changed role with a new interior partner will have significant bearing on the Pacers' long-term roster planning.

Washington is mobile and a decent shooter. He will be a tough test for Smith on the defensive end, but the matchup will be a valuable gauge of defensive growth for the Pacers' 22-year old big man.