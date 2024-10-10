Indiana Pacers get praise for offensive flash and ability in 2024 NBA GM Survey
John Schuhmann of NBA.com published the 2024 NBA GM Survey earlier this week, and the Indiana Pacers received frequent praise from the league's decision makers.
Most of the praise comes in the form of individuals getting high marks or the team getting complimented. Despite this, GMs aren't particularly high on the blue and gold as a team. They predict that the team will finish seventh in the Eastern Conference this season, with 14% of those surveyed putting the Pacers in the East's fourth spot.
Last year, the Pacers finished sixth in the East during the regular season, but they were tied with the seventh seed in total wins. Without some internal improvement, Indiana will be fighting to climb above the seven spot again in the coming season.
Individual players on the blue and gold were celebrated in the survey. Here are all the mentions of anyone on the Pacers roster by GMs.
Which player is most likely to have a breakout season in 2024-25? Andrew Nembhard received votes.
Which rookie was the biggest steal at where he was selected in the Draft? Johnny Furphy finished tied for first place with 10% of the votes. He shares that spot with five others.
Which active player will make the best head coach someday? T.J. McConnell landed in fourth in this category with 7% of the votes. He is a frequent high finisher in this category.
Which player is the best passer? Star guard Tyrese Haliburton finished in third with 10% of votes.
Which player has the best basketball IQ? Tyrese Haliburton landed in fifth with 3% of the votes.
Head coach Rick Carlisle, also an individual with the Pacers, fared well in a few categories.
Which head coach makes the best in-game adjustments? Carlisle landed in a tie for fourth with 7% of the votes.
Which head coach runs the best offense? Rick Carlisle dominated this category, finishing in first place by a mile with 47% of the votes.
As a team, the blue and gold were mentioned in a few categories, Their high-level offense yet inconsistent play made them an easy choice for a few of the survey questions.
Which team is the most fun to watch? The Pacers landed in first place with 37% of the votes.
Which team will have the league’s most efficient offense this season? Indiana finished in second place with 20% of the votes. They only were behind the Boston Celtics in offensive rating last season, and the Celtics took home the most votes via this question.
Which team’s level of success this season is toughest to predict? The Pacers received votes. They have a high ceiling but a potentially average floor.
The full survey can be found here.
