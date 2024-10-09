Key moments from Indiana Pacers vs Atlanta Hawks as preseason action kicked off
The Indiana Pacers opened up 2024 preseason play on Tuesday in Atlanta against the Hawks. It was the first look at the 2024-25 Pacers, though that group looks a lot like last year's team.
Preseason is all about getting up to speed and seeing how a squad looks. Indiana hoped to hit the ground running, but the way they played was more important than the result Tuesday night. If their up-tempo style from last season was still present and effective, then Indiana would be happy with the outing.
Here are the key moments from each quarter of the game.
First Quarter
- Hawks forward Jalen Johnson opened the scoring for the Hawks, Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard answered for Indiana's first points.
- Indiana fell behind 2-0, then went on a 9-0 run. Their offense looked potent as they played fast early.
- James Wiseman scored his first preseason points in a Pacers uniform after a pass from Pascal Siakam in transition.
- The Pacers started 8/11. The Hawks were 2/8 at the time. That helped the blue and gold lead 16-5 early.
- Andrew Nembhard was having no trouble getting to his spots inside the arc in the first period.
- Indiana's early run reached 22-3 after giving up the first basket. Even without Turner, their starters were humming.
- Atlanta's bench stabilized the action with a nice surge to get the deficit back under 10. The Pacers made substitutions during that burst.
- T.J. McConnell kept the Pacers offense going with his solid play off the bench. He got wherever he wanted in the lane.
- Indiana's defense regressed late in the period. The Hawks had no trouble scoring the last five minutes of the first period.
- The Hawks erased a 17-point deficit and re-gained the lead at 32-31 late in the quarter. The hosts went on a 30-9 run.
Score after one period: Hawks 35, Pacers 31.
Second Quarter
- Jarace Walker opened the second period with a great defensive sequence. He shut down a few actions and blocked a shot from Johnson.
- Walker had a steal a few possessions later, followed by an assist in the open floor. It helped Indiana reclaim the edge.
- In total, it was an 8-0 run from Indiana to start the quarter. It led to a Hawks timeout.
- Indiana's run continued out of the break. Bennedict Mathurin threw a beautiful pass to Walker for a three.
- The Pacers starters came back in with the team leading by seven at 44-37. Nembhard scored on the team's first possession after checking in.
- Siakam and Haliburton, Indiana's stars, were driving often with about five minutes left in the second quarter. They both scored to get the Pacers to 50 points.
- A few possessions later, Haliburton and Siakam had a slick transition possession that led to a Siakam bucket. They are a terrific open-floor duo.
- Nembhard was getting wherever he wanted on offense. He got chances to handle the ball and attack, and he took advantage.
- The Pacers led 58-47, then the Hawks scored 11 straight to tie things up.
- Indiana scored the final five points of the half.
Score after two frames: Pacers 63, Hawks 58. Pacers leading stat performer: Pascal Siakam — 15 points, three rebounds, four assists.
Third Quarter
- The Pacers opened the second half with the bench lineup on the floor.
- Walker hit a triple for the Pacers first basket of the second half, but the Hawks starters were playing better and surging.
- Obi Toppin flashed a few impressive drives as he pushed past Clint Capela. Toppin and McConnell picked up right where they left off from last season.
- Trae Young was doing it all for the Hawks on offense and sparked a comeback. He was passing and shooting the ball well. His play kept the game close.
- Two-way contract guard Quenton Jackson subbed in for the Pacers early in the third quarter and instantly threw down a nice dunk.
- Atlanta kept pushing and took an 81-80 lead with 6:34 to go in the third quarter. Rookie Zaccharie Risacher threw an impressive pass to set up the bucket that got his team the lead.
- Rookie forward Enrique Freeman checked in for the Pacers. It was his debut, and he was playing center. Cole Swider, a new Pacer, also entered at this time.
- Freeman buried his first two foul shots while Swider hit his first three to give Indiana the advantage again.
- The Hawks closed the quarter on a 9-4 run to get back into the lead.
Score after three quarters: Hawks 99, Pacers 98.
Fourth Quarter
- The fourth quarter got going with Tristen Newton and Kendall Brown on the floor for Indiana. Every active player except for James Johnson had hit the floor by that point.
- Swider was making some nice plays with the ball and climbed up to 10 points early in the fourth quarter. His scoring helped Indiana climb in front.
- Both teams had their benches cleared. Vit Krejci threw an incredible full-court pass to set up an Atlanta layup that gave the hosts a 116-115 lead.
- Newton, a rookie, had a nice steal and assist to balloon his team's lead to four. It was his best play of the game to that point, and it was his first NBA action. James Johnson entered just before that play.
- Garrison Mathews hit consecutive threes to push Atlanta back into the lead inside the final four minutes.
- Indiana's reserves stepped up late and went on a 6-0 run. Newton, Brown, and Quenton Jackson were making most of the plays.
- Quenton Jackson blocked a shot with 19 seconds left to help the Pacers cling to a one-point lead. Swider knocked down two crucial free throws on the other end.
- Atlanta grabbed an offensive rebound late, and Seth Lundy hit a three with 0.3 seconds to go to give the Hawks a lead. It capped off a four-point possession.
The final score was 131-130 in favor of Atlanta. Siakam led the way with 15 points for the Pacers. Indiana next plays on Thursday when they take on the Cavaliers in Cleveland.
