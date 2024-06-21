Indiana Pacers GM keeps eyes on the way the NBA Champion Boston Celtics were built
INDIANAPOLIS — The Boston Celtics are NBA Champions, and their talent level shined in the playoffs. Their starting lineup had four previous All-Stars, and that didn't even include Derrick White or Al Horford, who are both terrific talents.
Their additional depth made them almost impossible to beat, which is why they went 16-3 in the playoffs. The Celtics were clearly the top team this year, and they have a good chance to repeat that accomplishment next year.
In the postseason, Boston swept the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference Finals. It's natural for an eliminated team to think about the squad that knocked them out during the offseason, and the Pacers will be no different. They'll think about how to beat the Celtics and reach their level going forward.
Pacers general manager Chad Buchanan was talking about his roster and its future during his end-of-season exit interview. As he broke it down, he mentioned the last two champions.
"If we're going to make a big move, our scouting staff, we do a lot of work on backgrounds of players. Their work ethic, their character, what type of locker room influence they are, and how they're going to fit with us. So it's got to the right move if you're going to make a move," Buchanan said. "And you can say teams can go all in at the moment. I think Boston's a great example, they did piece by piece at a time. Denver kind of did piece by piece at a time. That's what I think is the model we're trying to follow is trying to add piece by piece by piece and being very selective on what you try to add to this group. But we'll always be looking out there."
The Celtics drafted Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum, then acquired Kristaps Porzingis, White, Horford, and others oone-by-one via future trades. The Denver Nuggets, meanwhile, made moves to acquire Aaron Gordon and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. That is what the Pacers hope to do as their young team pivots toward being a contender.
Buchanan has respect for the roster and team building strategy that just beat him. If anything, he hopes it can be emulated in Indiana.
