Tyrese Haliburton running full speed again, ready for Team USA Olympics commitment
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Pacers star guard Tyrese Haliburton is running full speed and ready for his National Team obligations.
At his end-of-season exit interview in late May, Haliburton shared that the hamstring injury he suffered during the Eastern Conference Finals was a totally new injury unrelated to his previous hamstring strain. He added that he would be training and rehabbing in Indianapolis during June before his Team USA Olympic obligations began.
Now, with three weeks having passed since Haliburton last explained his injury status, he provided more details on his recovery and Team USA availability. Speaking with reporters on Friday, the star guard shared good news.
"Hamstring's good. Today I ran, for the first time, full speed," Haliburton said at a community event. "I've got another three weeks before USA, I'm feeling good."
The following day, he provided a few more details at his annual basketball camp in central Indiana. "Health wise, I'm good. I plan to take another week off with no basketball here this next week, then have a pretty rigorous two-week process getting ready for the Olympics," Haliburton said. "Probably go back to working out every day, twice a day, getting everything ready."
During Game 2 of Indiana's third-round series against the Boston Celtics, Haliburton suffered a sore left hamstring. He tried to drive past Al Horford in isolation during the second quarter of play and began to experience issues with the hamstring. He received treatment at halftime and tried to push through in the third quarter, but his season ended during the second half that night.
The Pacers battled hard without their star but weren't able to avoid a sweep against the Celtics. That crushed Haliburton, but he and the team had to consider his long-term health — especially when noting he dealt with a different injury to the same hamstring during the regular season. Given that it took him three weeks to run full speed again, holding him out of Games 3 and 4 was the right choice.
"I could just tell that something was wrong," he noted in late May.
Now, the star guard is close to full strength. And that's great news for Team USA. Haliburton was named to the 2024 Olympic team in mid April, and this summer in Paris will be his first Olympics. He does have prior Team USA experience.
Proceedings for the red, white, and blue begin on July 6 in Las Vegas, and the team will play an Exhibition vs Team Canada on July 10. Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard will be on that Canada squad according to head coach Rick Carlisle.
Team USA will then head overseas for a quartet of Exhibitions ahead of Olympic play. The Olympic Games will take place in Paris and will span from July 26 through August 11. The United States Men's Basketball Team has already qualified.
"It's been amazing," Haliburton said of the prep for Team USA proceedings. He noted that the process is starting to accelerate. "I'm really excited about it... Playing with guys I've looked up to my whole life, other top guys in the league, and represent our country."
Haliburton wants to play in as many Olympics as he can. He's excited about being one of the young guys on a roster with some Team USA veterans. "These are stories that are going to be told forever," he said last Friday.
Haliburton averaged 20.1 points and 10.9 rebounds per game this past season and was named to the All-NBA Third Team. It was a terrific season for the two-time All-Star, and it came on the heels of his appearances with Team USA last summer as a part of the FIBA 2023 Men's Basketball World Cup. The 24-year old will use that international experience to be ready for the Olympics.
