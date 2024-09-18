Indiana Pacers and NBA city edition uniforms appear to leak ahead of 2024-25 season
Multiple images of the 2024-25 city edition uniforms that are reportedly going to be worn by NBA teams in the coming season were shared on social media on Tuesday.
All 30 teams had a uniform design revealed, and SportsLogos.net confirmed that the leaked designs are legitimate and will be used during the coming season, which kicks off later this month.
Among the teams that had their new jersey leaked was the Indiana Pacers, and their upcoming city edition uniform looks familiar. The kit appears to be just like last year's city edition style, but with a white base instead of black.
Last year's design featured the "Indy" phrasing for the first time. "Indy is ready to show off its pop for the NBA and the world with a fierceness and a boldness worthy of the vibrant, diverse place we have created, and that's the excitement that really comes through in this year's Nike NBA 23-24 City Edition Uniforms," Pacers Sports & Entertainment President and Chief Commercial Officer Todd Taylor said in a press release last year.
The 2023-24 city edition uniforms came with a new court that was used at times throughout the season. The uniforms were worn 16 times in total last year. Elements of the uniform were influenced by the Indianapolis art scene.
"What surprises many people when they first visit Indy is the richness of our culture and the quiet confidence of our people, but the days of sneaking up on people are long gone. Indy has arrived, and these jerseys tell that story," Taylor said last year.
These jerseys are unconfirmed, and the official announcement of city edition uniforms for the coming season will be at a later date.
