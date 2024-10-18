Source: Indiana Pacers plan to waive forward Cole Swider
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Pacers plan to waive wing Cole Swider, Pacers On SI has learned from a league source. He joined the Pacers for training camp and was signed to a one-year, non-guaranteed contract.
Sunday afternoon is the deadline for teams to waive players and have their contract not count against the salary cap for the coming season. The Pacers had until then to figure out if they wanted Swider on his current deal for opening night, but with no practice on Friday and no more preseason games, the team had enough information to make their decision. They're going to release the 25-year old.
Swider occupied the Pacers 15th roster spot, but head coach Rick Carlisle said someone would have to earn that role heading into the season. Carlisle also noted that it was possible for the blue and gold to keep none of the players vying for the roster spot. "It's not [certain] that we [will] keep a 15th person. Someone's got to earn that spot," he said early in training camp.
The Syracuse product knew his reality. He had to earn a spot on the 15-man roster. "I've been in this position every single year of my career. So this isn't anything new," Swider said. "Just want to continue to improve and try to earn my spot here."
With just two days to go before Swider started to count against the salary cap on his current deal, the Pacers moved on. Swider averaged 7.8 points per game for Indiana during four preseason outings, including a 12-point, six-rebound performance in Atlanta.
Indiana's roster now stands at 14 players, and they have three two-way contracts already agreed to. It's possible for the Pacers to sign someone into their 15th roster spot before the season starts, and perhaps they wait and see what comes available as other teams make waivers in the coming days. They could also opt to promote a two-way player to the standard roster if they are so inclined, something Carlisle noted when discussing the battle at the back end of the roster.
"Whether it's him (Swider), whether it's Kendall [Brown], or whether it's one of the guys that's presently on a two-way [deal]. That's kind of where that is," Carlisle said of the Pacers final roster spot. Brown was waived earlier this week, as reported on Pacers On SI.
The Pacers are now just over $2.5 million from the luxury tax. They begin regular season play on Wednesday.
