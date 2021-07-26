Indiana Pacers Will Workout Giannis Antetokounmpo's Brother Alex On Tuesday
The Indiana Pacers are bringing in Alex Antetokounmpo for a workout before the NBA Draft.
The Indiana Pacers will have their final workout of NBA Draft prospects on Tuesday in Indiana, and the two players who will be in attendance can be seen in a Tweet that is embedded below from the team.
Alex Antetokounmpo is the brother of Giannis who just won the NBA Championship and Finals MVP.
The draft will be held on Thursday, and the Pacers have the 13th overall pick in the first round, and two second round picks.
