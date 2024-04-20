Indiana Pacers young players hoping inexperience isn't a factor in the playoffs: 'I haven't felt much pressure'
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Pacers are back in the playoffs for the first time since 2020, and a lot has changed since then. They've swapped head coaches twice, moved a significant portion of the roster, and gotten younger. Only Myles Turner and T.J. McConnell remain from that 2020 squad, with Doug McDermott leaving for a few seasons before coming back at the February trade deadline.
Now, they are a reshaped group with a new identity. This particular Indiana core has never been in the postseason, and as they rebuilt and had many draft picks, the blue and gold ended up with multiple young players without playoff experience.
That will change tomorrow. But right now, it's an important reality for the Pacers to manage. Particularly in the backcourt, they have several players who are going through playoff preparation and emotions for the first time ever.
"Regular," Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton said of how he was feeling on Saturday. Tomorrow, he will play in his first-ever playoff game. "It's just like any other game," he added, noting that the lead up feels a bit like the push toward opening night after training camp.
Haliburton has never been in the postseason before with either the Sacramento Kings or Pacers. Andrew Nembhard and Ben Sheppard, two other Pacers guards drafted in the last two seasons, have also never been in a playoff series before. Young Indiana players Isaiah Jackson, Jarace Walker, and Kendall Brown, who typically aren't in the rotation, are in their first best-of set, too.
Jalen Smith and McDermott have been in the postseason before, but they both have 15 or fewer playoff games under their belt. This is a fresh feeling for many players on Indiana's roster, and they'll have to navigate it throughout the series.
"I'm super excited just to get out there, play, have fun," Nembhard said on Saturday. He has been confident all week long. "I haven't felt much pressure. Just trying to enjoy hooping."
Managing those emotions throughout the week — after a big win or a bad loss — will be more difficult than it is right now. The Bucks have been there, done that. They won a championship, and they were down 0-2 in the NBA Finals before coming back to win. The opposing team has gone through the full range of playoff mentalities.
The Pacers have not. They'll have to lean on Pascal Siakam and other veterans for that. "He's been really good to have," Nembhard said of Siakam's presence this week. "He shows his experience when he talks. And he understands what it takes to win at this level this time of the year," he added. Nembhard also mentioned James Johnson as a vet who has been useful for bouncing things off of.
SIakam mentioned earlier this week that he needs to be a calming presence for his teammates, especially the ones with less experience. He's been through a lot in the playoffs and knows what he will need to display on a young team
Even beyond emotions, the preparations are different in the playoffs. It's far more specific and rigorous. The Pacers need to know everything about the Bucks if they want the best chance to take down Milwaukee, and they've had a week to lock in on their Central Division foe.
It's the most intense scouting of a specific opponent Haliburton can recall since his college days.
"I think a little more detail based," Nembhad said, nothin that their game plan is more complex and has more of a focus on opponent tendencies.
"Scouting, all that stuff, I think I can pick up very well on that," Shappard said. He was, as he always is, wearing a smile all week. "I think we're ready for it."
Head coach Rick Carlisle called the Bucks experienced and playoff hardened. They have far more experience in a series setting than the Pacers do, which does give them some sort of advantage. They will be more prepared for what the postseason is and how it evolves.
Milwaukee knows about playoff physicality, something the Pacers watched during the Play-In Tournament this week. Indiana will experience it on Sunday. It will be new, and the Pacers will have to be ready for it and respond.
It won't be easy. Many young teams have reached the playoffs and looked overwhelmed. It's up to the Pacers veterans and coaching staff to prevent that from happening. Their young players have to be mentally ready for what could be coming, and they've said all the right things this week.
"I think it's been good just to get a bit of a mental break," Haliburton said of the seven days from the end of the regular season until now. He believes in the scouting report his team has on the Bucks and is ready to execute.
How well he will perform can't be known until tomorrow. It's Haliburton's first playoffs, and the first postseason for many Pacers players, including most of their backcourt. If they want to take down Milwaukee, they'll need to play like they've been there before.
