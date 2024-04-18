Indiana Pacers vs Milwaukee Bucks first round series schedule
INDIANAPOLIS — The NBA announced the schedule for each of the first-round playoff series in the 2024 postseason earlier this week. That includes the Indiana Pacers vs Milwaukee Bucks set, which is the three-seed vs six-seed tilt in the Eastern Conference.
The best-of-seven will begin on Sunday in Milwaukee for Game 1. That will be the sixth meeting of the 2023-24 campaign between the two teams — they played five times during the regular season since they are division rivals who also battled in the In-Season Tournament knockout stage.
The full schedule for the Pacers-bucks series can be seen below.
The most notable scheduling quirk is that Game 2 is on Tuesday, April 23 — just two days after Game 1. With Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo dealing with a calf injury, less time between the early games in the series could end up causing the former MVP to miss more outings.
Indiana announced their broadcast schedule for the battles earlier today, including the local listings. While playoff games are on National TV, Bally Sports Indiana will have a broadcast for every game that currently has a scheduled time, and they could add more depending on future network slots.
The Pacers are ready to prove what they can do in the postseason. Despite it being the team's first playoff berth in four years, they aren't just happy to be there. They want to win, and some of their player's past experiences against the Bucks in the postseason could prove to be valuable. It all begins on Sunday.
