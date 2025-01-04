Is Bradley Beal Playing? Full Injury Report For Pacers vs Suns Revealed
The Indiana Pacers will play the Phoenix Suns in their 36th game of the season and their second of the new year.
So far, the Pacers are undefeated in the new year, and they'll look to continue that trend as they are set to take on the Suns on Saturday. The Pacers will host the Suns for the second and final time this season.
The Pacers are home favorites in this match, and things could get easier for them as the Suns star, Bradley Beal, was listed as questionable due to a hip issue.
Beal was in danger of missing the Suns' first game of the new year. The star guard participated in a shootaround and will play against the Pacers.
A left hip contusion forced Beal out early in the Suns' previous game on Tuesday against ten Memphis Grizzlies. Nonetheless, his involvement in shootaround is generally a good sign that he'll suit up Saturday.
Beal has ranked third on his team in scoring, averaging 18.2 points per game, 3.7 rebounds, and 3.1 assists. He has shot 48.9 percent from the field and 38.6 percent from three in 22 games and 33.4 minutes of action. The 31-year-old has struggled to stay healthy in the Desert, missing 10 games thus far and in danger of missing his 11th game of the season.
The last we saw of Beal, he played only 12 minutes and recorded three points, two assists, one rebound, one steal, and one foul while shooting 20 percent from the field.
Beal has been solid for the Suns; however, the Suns have not been playing great basketball lately. They have lost nine of their last 12 games. After starting the season with an 8-1 record, the Suns have been on a downward spiral due to the injuries that their superstar, Kevin Durant, has endured.
The Suns are at the bottom of the stacked Western Conference with a 15-17 record, good for the 11th seed.
As for the Pacers, they'll look for their second consecutive win and their 18th of the season. The Pacers have been more than more inconsistent teams this season.
The Pacers are 8-6 on their home court. Indiana is 8-7 against opponents over .500.
In their last 10 games, Indiana has been great, recording a 7-3 record while averaging 117.5 points, 45.3 rebounds, 30.3 assists, 7.1 steals, and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.2 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.3 points per game.
