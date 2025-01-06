Is D'Angelo Russell Playing? Full Pacers vs Nets Injury Report Revealed
The Indiana Pacers will look to continue their winning ways on Monday when they travel to Brooklyn to take on the Nets.
More Pacers: Rick Carlisle Reveals Impact Bennedict Mathurin Has Had on Pacers Recent Turnaround
The Pacers will look to earn their 19th win of the season and go above .500 for the first time since the start of the season. Indiana has been one of the more inconsistent teams in the league, but they have appeared to find their groove as of late.
Indiana will look to win a game in which they are heavily favored. The Nets will have many players unavailable, including their newest point guard, D'Angelo Russell.
Russell, who was listed as questionable due to a shin injury, is now ruled out. The 28-year-old has played in three games since being acquired by Brooklyn from the Los Angeles Lakers.
Russell was forced to leave during Saturday's 123-94 loss to the 76ers due to a right shin contusion, finishing with five points, four assists, one rebound, and two steals over 14 minutes.
The Nets will already be without several key players on Monday, including Cam Thomas (hamstring), Bojan Bogdanovic (foot), and Cameron Johnson (ankle). Russell's absence would mean more playing time for Keon Johnson, Reece Beekman, and Ziaire Williams.
In three games thus far, Russell is averaging 12.7 points per game, 8.0 assists, 1.7 steals, and 2.0 rebounds while shooting 46.4 percent from the field and 25 percent from three in 22.7 minutes of action.
Brooklyn will be without many of their star players, which means this could be a golden opportunity for the Pacers to move above .500 and move to a 9-3 record in their last 12 games.
Russell has had a slow start to the season, averaging 12.4 points per game, 2.7 rebounds, 5.0 assists, and is shooting 41.9 percent from the field. He started the season with the Lakers, but it was clear they needed to make a change to their roster, and Russell was the key piece in any trade they'd do.
On Dec. 29, the Lakers traded Russell and Maxwell Lewis to the Nets for Dorian Finney-Smith and Shake Milton.
As for today's game, the Pacers will look for their 11th win against Eastern Conference opponents. Indiana enters this game as one of the hottest teams thus far, recording a 7-3 record in their last 10 games.
They are also averaging 118.0 points, 45.9 rebounds, 30.3 assists, 6.9 steals, and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.8 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.4 points.
More Pacers: Pacers Being Linked to $22M Star Wing Ahead of Trade Deadline: Report