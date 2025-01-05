Rick Carlisle Reveals Impact Bennedict Mathurin Has Had on Pacers Recent Turnaround
The Indiana Pacers have started playing better basketball in recent days. They have won three of their last four games and are now just a half-game out of fifth in the Eastern Conference standings. This is where they thought they would be at the beginning of the season.
Indiana had a poor start to the year. Injuries were a big reason for that. Losing two centers for the season in a matter of a few days was troubling, as was the ankle sprain for Aaron Nesmith. Nesmith is the team's best defender, and they have only had him for six games so far.
Bennedict Mathurin was inserted into the starting lineup once Nesmith went down. He has stepped up in multiple areas for the Pacers. So far this season, he's averaging 16.6 points and 6.2 rebounds on 46 percent shooting from the field. All of those numbers are career-highs for the third-year player.
Pacers coach Rick Carlisle has been extremely impressed with Mathurin's ability to step up this season, especially lately. He hit a bit of a shooting slump a couple of weeks ago, but he has pulled himself out of that in recent games. Following the win over the Suns on Saturday, Carlisle talked about all of the things that he has been impressed by with Mathurin.
"Mathurin the last couple of games is really playing a high level of efficient basketball," Carlisle said. "He's taking the right shots. He's working on defense. He's timing up drives. He's been patient and disciplined. This is a young player that is realizing the importance of efficiency. ... He's becoming a player that fits."
In his young career, Mathurin has been a player who has taken some questionable shots. He seems to hold the ball at times instead of making a quick decision. Carlisle has seen that improvement in him over the last few games. He is becoming more decisive in what he wants to do.
Mathurin's rebounding has been a massive improvement. For a team that doesn't rebound the ball particularly well, his emphasis on getting better at that skill has been very noticeable. His growth as a player has solidified his role within the organization.
Coming into the season, there was a question about whether or not he could be a trade piece. It seems like he's firmly part of this team's core for years to come.
