Is Tyrese Haliburton Playing? Full Pacers vs Pistons Injury Report Revealed

Will the All-NBA point guard be available against Detroit?

Alex Kirschenbaum

Nov 29, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) loses the ball while Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
Nov 29, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) loses the ball while Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
Will All-NBA Third Team Indiana Pacers point guard Tyrese Haliburton be available for Thursday night's battle against a rising threat in the Central Division, the Detroit Pistons?

Earlier on Thursday, the 6-foot-5 Iowa State product had been considered questionable to play through a lingering left groin strain.

He suffered the ailment midway through the club's triumphant 108-93 victory against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday.

In that game, Haliburton played just 19 minutes, scoring two points on 1-of-5 shooting from the field, dishing out five dimes, pulling down one rebound, swiping one steal and blocking a shot. He sat out Cleveland's revenge game, a 127-117 Cavaliers victory over the Pacers on Tuesday.

Now, the status of the 2024 Olymic gold medalist has been determined. Haliburton will sit out the matchup, after all.

Swingman Bennedict Mathurin, who had been starting in the stead of long-injured starting small forward Aaron Nesmith, is serving a one-game suspension following an incident with an official during the Pacers' loss to the Cavaliers.

Nesmith has been dealing with a sprained left ankle, and has missed all but six games this year.

Elsewhere on Indiana's injury report, reserve centers Isaiah Jackson and James Wiseman remain rostered and absent for the year with their respective Achilles tendon tears.

For the Pistons, shooting guard Jaden Ivey remains out for a good long while with a fractured left fibula. Two-way players Ron Harper Jr., Daniss Jenkins, and Tolu Smith — along with Bobi Klintman — are all on assignment with Detroit's NBAGL affiliate squad, the Motor City Cruise.

Haliburton has had something of a disappointing go of it so far in 2024-25. The 24-year-old hasn't quite looked like his All-NBA self this year, and has struggled to score as consistently or efficiently as he did in recent years with Indiana.

All the same, he still looks like a fringe All-Star contender for the 22-19 Pacers, currently the Eastern Conference's No. 6 seed.

This year, the 6-foot-5 pro is averaging 18.1 points on .445/.360/.858 shooting splits (that 3-point rate arrives on 8.1 triple tries per bout), 8.8 assists, 3.6 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 0.6 blocks a night.

For much of the year, two-time All-NBA power forward Pascal Siakam has looked like Indiana's most complete player, and its best shot at getting an All-Star next month. Against Cleveland on Sunday, Siakam picked up the scoring slack with Haliburton sidelined.

