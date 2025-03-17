Is Tyrese Haliburton Playing vs Timberwolves? Pacers Reveal Final Injury Report
The Indiana Pacers will play in their 67th game of the season on Monday against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
The Pacers will seek their 38th win of the season and their 17th on the road. It won't be an easy matchup, as the Timberwolves have become one of the hottest teams in the league.
Minnesota has won eight games in a row and is 8-2 in its last 10 games. The Pacers will have their hands full in this matchup, and to make things worse, they will be without their star point guard Tyrese Haliburton. Haliburton, who entered the game listed as questionable due to a sore back, will miss tonight's matchup.
Haliburton will miss his fifth game of the season.
The 25-year-old has been incredible for the Pacers this season. In 34.0 minutes of action, Haliburton averages 18.5 points per game, 3.5 rebounds, 9.0 assists, and 1.5 steals while shooting 46.7 percent from the field and 38.7 percent from three.
Haliburton played well the last time he was on the court but failed to lead the Pacers to a win over the Milwaukee Bucks. In that game, Haliburton recorded 24 points on 9-of-16 shooting from the field, six rebounds, 15 assists, and five steals in 37 minutes of action.
The loss on Saturday snapped a four-game win streak with Haliburton in the lineup.
The Pacers enter this game as road underdogs with a +7.5 spread.
Minnesota hosts the Pacers after Anthony Edwards scored 41 points in the Minnesota Timberwolves' 128-102 win against the Utah Jazz.
The Timberwolves have gone 20-14 at home. Minnesota is fourth in the Western Conference at limiting opponent scoring, giving up just 108.9 points while holding opponents to 45.8 percent shooting.
The Pacers have gone 17-19 away from home. Indiana ranks fifth in the Eastern Conference, scoring 51.1 points per game in the paint, led by Pascal Siakam, averaging 10.6.
While the Timberwolves are 8-2 in their last 10 games, the Pacers are .500, with a 5-5 record, averaging 115.8 points, 37.9 rebounds, 30.7 assists, 9.3 steals, and 4.6 blocks per game.
