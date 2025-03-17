3 Nightmare Postseason Matchups For Pacers
The Indiana Pacers are trying to round themselves into shape right before the playoffs start. They are in a battle with the Milwaukee Bucks for the fourth spot in the Eastern Conference.
Indiana is just a game behind the Bucks for that fourth spot after falling to the Bucks on Saturday night. They are also just a game ahead of the Pistons for fifth in the East.
The Pacers will be in the playoffs this season, but there are some teams that they would rather not face once they are there. Three teams, in particular, are nightmare scenarios for them.
1. Cleveland Cavaliers
The Cavs are the best team in the Eastern Conference and have been for some time. They have proven all year long that they need to be taken seriously as a title contender.
Cleveland would be the likely opponent in the second round for Indiana if they stay in this 4-5 slot. Playing the best team in the conference is certainly something they would love to avoid.
Even though Indiana is 1-1 against the Cavs this season, Cleveland has proven that they are a team that can beat anyone in the league. Their size would give the Pacers a lot of trouble.
2. New York Knicks
The Pacers were able to take down the Knicks in the second round of the playoffs last season in seven games. Indiana actually crushed New York in Game 7 in Madison Square Garden.
That was a much different team than what the Knicks have now. Last year's team suffered a ton of injuries before and during their playoff matchup. Quite frankly, the Pacers were lucky to face such a depleted team.
New York is much better now. Indiana is just 1-2 against the Knicks this season. It would be very tough for them offensively.
3. Boston Celtics
Boston is the team that ended Indiana's playoff run last year in the Eastern Conference Finals, sweeping them. While the Pacers have fourth-quarter leads in the first three games, they couldn't close any of them.
The Celtics didn't have Kristaps Porzingis for that entire series, either. They still beat the Pacers while not being at full strength.
Indiana actually went 2-1 against the Celtics this year and even won in Boston. They have a lot of confidence playing that team, but Boston is just so deep.
Playing any of these teams would not be ideal for the Pacers. Yet, they will likely play at least one of them.
