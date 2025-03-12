Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton Takes Shot at Pat McAfee Following Game-Winner vs Bucks
The Indiana Pacers won one of the best regular season games that has been played in the 2024-25 season. They took down the Bucks 115-114 thanks to an incredible shot by Tyrese Haliburton.
Haliburton hit a three fading to his left while getting fouled to tie the game with 3.4 seconds left. He then hit the subsequent free throw to give the Pacers the lead and the win.
It was one of the best shots that Haliburton has hit in his young career. It happened in a critical game too, because the Pacers are tied with the Bucks for the fourth spot in the Eastern Conference standings now.
Haliburton appeared on The Pat McAfee show on Wednesday to talk about the shot and the win at large. While describing the shot, he gave McAfee an ever-so-subtle shot.
Because the review took so long to see if he ended up stepping out of bounds, it was like Haliburton was getting iced. He mentioned that he felt like a kicker getting iced, in homage to McAfee's former days as a punter in the NFL and a kicker in college.
McAfee agreed with Haliburton getting iced out there. He understands what that feels like from his days at West Virginia, getting ready to have a kick to send them to a national championship.
Haliburton didn't let the review phase him, so he was able to hit the free throw without a problem. Getting the Pacers the win in a game that broke their three-game losing streak was great.
The Indiana Pacers are a lot better when Haliburton is out there on the floor. They lost every game with him out of the lineup, and the offense looked like a complete mess.
With Haliburton back, the Pacers are as dangerous as any team in the Eastern Conference. They made the Eastern Conference Finals last year with essentially the same group of players.
So far this season, Haliburton is averaging 18.4 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 8.9 assists per game.
