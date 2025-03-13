Blockbuster Trade Proposal Brings 6-Time All-Star to Pacers
The Indiana Pacers brought back this group from last year's Eastern Conference run to make another deep playoff run. They believe that this team is good enough to do just that.
They are hoping that the experience of getting that deep into the playoffs will pay dividends for their young team this season. They have to be healthy, of course.
If things don't end well in the postseason, the Pacers could end up deciding to make some major changes in the offseason. They could decide to make some trades to make the team less expensive.
This trade proposal from Bleacher Report would see the Pacers go the opposite direction and try to win now by adding a veteran who has played in a lot of big games. Here's the proposal:
Sacramento Kings Receive: PG Andrew Nembhard, PF Jarace Walker
Indiana Pacers Receive: G/F DeMar DeRozan, 2025 second-round pick (via Chicago Bulls)
The Pacers would get DeMar DeRozan from the Kings to give them a veteran who can play in high-pressure moments. DeRozan is still a really good player, even at the age of 35.
Making this trade to grab Derozan would signify that the Pacers think they need a veteran guy who is a good scorer and defender in order to make the next level.
Indiana loves Andrew Nembhard, so parting with him would have to net a big return. He is by far their best defender in the backcourt and he pairs well with Tyrese Haliburton.
Jarace Walker has become expendable now that Aaron Nesmith has returned. Despite how much he's improved this year with more play, the Pacers clearly don't view him as a long-term piece.
If the Pacers could find someone else to pair with Walker in this trade for DeRozan, it would make more sense. DeRozan will be 36 next year, so Indiana doesn't want to trade one of their best young players for someone that old.
This season, DeRozan is averaging 22.1 points, four rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game. Nembhard is averaging 10.3 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 5.1 assists per game.
