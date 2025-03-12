New Mock Draft Projects Pacers Will Select Big East Center in First Round
The Indiana Pacers could be in need of a new starting center this offseason. Myles Turner is a free agent for the first time in his career this summer.
Turner is going to command a lot of money in the open market. He is quite possibly the top center available in free agency this year.
While the Pacers want to re-sign him, he could be too expensive. Indiana might have to pay the luxury tax if they want to bring him back, something they haven't done in 20 years.
With that being the case, they might have to look at other options at the center spot. That includes drafting a new center to start for the next few years.
Even if the Pacers do re-sign Turner, they are going to want a cheap option to back him up. Thomas Bryant is on a one-year deal, so he might be on the move as well.
In Bleacher Report's latest mock draft, they have the Pacers taking a center in the first round of the draft. They have him taking Georgetown center Thomas Sorber.
They have him being selected with the 21st overall pick. Sorber is 6'10 and 255 pounds and is someone who isn't even playing basketball right now.
Sorber had surgery on his foot. There is a chance that he isn't even cleared for the pre-draft process, so that is a big concern.
Sorber is just a freshman, so he has a ton of room to grow as a player. His passing is something that the Pacers don't have out of the center spot.
He only played 24 games for the Hoyas, so he doesn't have an option to put more tape up for scouts. Sorber still has shown enough skill to be considered a first-round pick.
Taking Sorber would be a risk for the Pacers, especially because it's scary when big men have surgery on their feet. He could be a talent worth risking the pick on, though.
In the 24 games he played, Sorber averaged 14.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game.
Rick Carlisle Impressed With Pacers Center Heading Into Stretch Run of Season
