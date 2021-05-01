Jalen Hurts and DeVonta Smith Ring Bell at Hawks 76ers Game

The Atlanta Hawks played the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday night, and before the game, two other Philly sports stars made their presence known on the court pre-game.

Quarterback Jalen Hurts and new wide-out DeVonta Smith rang the bell on the court.

The video of the encounter can be seen in a Tweet below from Bleacher Report.

The 76ers went on to beat the Hawks 126-104, and both Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid played in the game.

The Indiana Pacers play the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday Night: The Pacers will look to get back in the win column against the Thunder, who they beat just under two weeks ago. Game Preview

CLICK HERE.

LeBron James pretends to cry like a baby after a fan heckles him: On Wednesday night, the Lakers dropped their fourth game in five tries, and during the game, LeBron James was bullied by a fan and had an entertaining reaction. CLICK HERE.

LeBron James shares an Instagram message to Russell Westbrook: After the Wizards beat down the Lakers on Wednesday night, James took to Instagram to share a public statement to his friend Russell Westbrook. CLICK HERE.

Kevin Durant has a massive third quarter against the Pacers on Friday night: On Thursday night, Kevin Durant went off for 22 points in the third quarter in Indiana. The Pacers' defensive woes continue to haunt them, and they continue to lose games on their home court. Defense and home-court advantage have been something they are historically better than most teams at. CLICK HERE.