Check Out Jimmy Butler's Pre-Game Outfit Before The Miami Heat Take On The Indiana Pacers

Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat were coming off of a huge season-opening win over the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks.

The Bucks defeated them in the playoffs last season.

On Saturday evening they lost to the Indiana Pacers (101-92 in overtime), and before the game the Heat posted photos to Twitter of several player's pre-game outfits.

Butler's outfit from before the game can be seen in the post that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the Heat.



Related stories on NBA basketball