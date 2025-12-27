All Pacers

Indiana Pacers-Miami Heat Final Injury Update: One key player makes return while others sit out

Ahead of Saturday night's face-off, the latest news features a couple of surprising additions to the injury report.
Alex Toledo|
Mar 29, 2023; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Aaron Nesmith (23) and guard T.J. McConnell (9) celebrate a made shot in the second half against the Milwaukee Bucks at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
Mar 29, 2023; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Aaron Nesmith (23) and guard T.J. McConnell (9) celebrate a made shot in the second half against the Milwaukee Bucks at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

The Indiana Pacers announced that starting swingman Aaron Nesmith has been upgraded to available for tonight's game against the Miami Heat, making his return after missing 19 straight games with a knee sprain. Also, guard T.J. McConnell will sit out with soreness in his hamstring.

Additionally, the Heat announced that star big man Bam Adebayo will miss a second consecutive game, dealing with lower back soreness. Center Kel'el Ware was a late addition to the injury report, originally listed as probable before being upgraded to available within 20 minutes.

Here's the rest of the injury report and game preview:

INJURY REPORT

PACERS

Aaron Nesmith: Available - Knee

T.J. McConnell: Out - Hamstring

Isaiah Jackson: Out - Concussion

Ben Sheppard: Out - Calf

Obi Toppin: Out - Foot

Tyrese Haliburton: Out - Achilles

HEAT

Kel'el Ware: Available - Quads

Bam Adebayo: Out - Back

Tyler Herro: Out - Toe

Terry Rozier: Out - Not with team

Game date, time and location: Saturday, Dec. 27, 8:00 p.m. EST, Kaseya Center, Miami, Florida

TV: TV: FanDuel Sports Network Sun (South Florida), FanDuel Sports Network Indiana

Radio: 93.5 FM/107.5 FM The Fan (Indiana), 96.1 FM/1370 AM (Bloomington) 1380 AM (Fort Wayne), 92.5 FM/1340 AM (Muncie), 104.3 FM (Miami/Ft. Lauderdale), ESPN 106.3 FM, (West Palm Beach), FOX Sports Radio 105.9 FM (Ft. Myers/Naples), 1450 AM (Suart), 97.7 FM (Florida Keys), WAQI 710 AM (Spanish-language broadcast, South Florida)

VITALS: The Indiana Pacers (6-25) and Miami Heat (16-14) meet for the first of three regular season matchups. Last season the teams split the series, 2-2. The Pacers are 76-58 all-time versus Indiana during the regular season, including 25-43 in home games and 51-15 in road games.

PROJECTED STARTERS

PACERS

G Andrew Nembhard

G Bennedict Mathurin

C Jay Huff

F Aaron Nesmith

F Pascal Siakam

HEAT

G Davion Mitchell

G Norman Powell

C Kel'el Ware

F Pelle Larsson

F Andrew Wiggins

Betting Lines (via FanDuel Sportsbook)

Spread: Pacers +6.5 (-108), Heat -6.5 (-112)

Moneyline: Pacers +215, Heat -260

Total points scored: 230.5 (over -106, under -114)

QUOTABLE

Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle on defensive issues against Celtics: "It was both, it was offense and defense. We got to play better. When you get a start like that, it's always gonna be a challenge to sustain it, but we made some mistakes that were critical mistakes."

