Josh Hart Injury Status For Pacers vs Knicks
The Indiana Pacers will look to return to their winning ways in front of the home court after going 2-2 in their four-game West Coast road trip.
Their trip ended in a loss to the Los Angeles Lakers, and just like that, they'll face another juggernaut, this time in their own conference, the New York Knicks.
The Pacers will have their hands full in their matchup; however, the Knicks could be without one of their top players, forward Josh Hart.
While Hart is on the injury report, he is listed as probable and will likely start for New York.
He lands on the injury report due to a knee issue; however, probable tags have become the norm for Hart, but he continues to log heavy workloads for the Knicks despite being at less than 100 percent.
That's also expected to be the case for Tuesday, though it's worth mentioning that it's the first leg of a back-to-back set.
Hart has been a common fixture in the injury report, but he has been able to muscle it out. The last time he was on the court, his team was run out of the gym, losing to the Boston Celtics 131-104.
Hart was solid in the game, recording 17 points, eight rebounds, three assists, and two steals in 38 minutes of action.
In 51 games this season, Hart is averaging 14.4 points per game, 9.6 rebounds, 5.7 assists, and 1.5 steals while shooting 55.4 percent from the field and 34.3 percent from three in 37.6 minutes of action.
The Pacers will look to earn their 30th win of the season and their 15th in front of their home fans.
The Knicks will look for their 35th win and remain the third seed in the East. The Pacers are currently 4.5 games back of the Knicks for the fourth seed.
The Pacers are 17-15 in Eastern Conference games. Indiana ranks ninth in the NBA with 28.6 assists per game, led by Tyrese Haliburton, who averages 8.5.
The Knicks are 23-11 against Eastern Conference opponents. New York is fifth in the Eastern Conference, allowing just 111.8 points while holding opponents to 47.2 percent shooting.
Both teams are 7-3 in their last 10 games. The Pacers are averaging 117.4 points in that span, and the Knicks are averaging 118.6 points.
