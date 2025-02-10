Pacers' Myles Turner Being Mentioned as Possible Summer Trade Target For West Team
The Indiana Pacers have battled themselves back to being one of the best four teams in the Eastern Conference following a slow start to the season. Indiana has a solid core in place and is looking to duplicate the success that they saw last season.
The Pacers reached the Eastern Conference Finals a year ago but fell short against the Boston Celtics. However, the team feels good about themselves this season and will look to do more damage come playoff time.
More Pacers: Pacers Sign Center Alex Len in Surprising Buyout Move
However, the Pacers didn't do too much at the trade deadline despite all sorts of speculation about possible moves. Center Myles Turner will be a free agent at the end of the season and while the Pacers would love to retain him, money tends to talk in free agency.
According to NBA insider Evan Sidery, Turner is already being mentioned as a possible trade target heading into the summer. The Los Angeles Lakers have reportedly been mentioned as a possible landing spot for Turner this offseason.
Los Angeles would likely need to execute a sign-and-trade to land Turner since they probably wouldn't be able to outright sign him in free agency.
Los Angeles has long been linked with Turner, even showing major interest in him before the trade deadline expired. But it seems that if the Pacers can't keep Turner around, the Lakers could be major players for his services.
Turner would love to stay in Indiana but unless the Pacers are willing to pay him what he wants, he could leave town. There have been reports about Turner looking for at least $30 million a season, a number that could be too high for the Pacers to give him.
More news: Pacers Loss to Lakers Saw Austin Reaves Match Kobe Bryant in Special LA History
It remains to be seen what will happen with Turner but Indiana seems like they want to keep him. His price tag could dictate a lot and rumors will be flying around until he finally settles on a team this summer.
More Pacers: Pacers HC Rick Carlisle Reveals Big Problem Indiana Can't Seem to Overcome
Pacers' Rick Carlisle Reacts to Blockbuster Luka Doncic, Anthony Davis Trade
Pacers Have Tough Decision to Make on Crucial Wing This Summer
For more news and notes on the Indiana Pacers, visit Indiana Pacers on SI.