Pacers No Longer Signing Center Alex Len: Report
The Indiana Pacers made headlines on Monday with their decision to sign former Duke star Jahlil Okafor to a 10-day contract, but they also chose not to sign center Alex Len despite initial reports suggesting the two sides were close to an agreement.
Len’s journey in the NBA has been a rollercoaster, and this decision by the Pacers raises questions about what could have been for a team that has exceeded expectations this season.
More Pacers: Could Veteran Guard Be Option For Pacers on Buyout Market?
Len’s NBA career has been a long and winding road since he was selected with the fifth overall pick in the 2013 NBA Draft by the Phoenix Suns. Len, a 7-foot center, showed promise early in his career but struggled to live up to his draft status.
Over the years, he played for the Suns, Hawks, and most recently, the Sacramento Kings. This season, Len was traded to the Washington Wizards but was waived after averaging just 1.4 points and 1.8 rebounds per game.
Despite his struggles, Len remained a serviceable big man, known for his size and defensive presence.
For the Pacers, currently sitting in 4th place in the Eastern Conference after a rocky start to the season, the decision to not sign Len could have been a missed opportunity.
The Pacers have exceeded expectations, buoyed by the strong play of young stars like Tyrese Haliburton, but they’ve struggled with consistency. A veteran center like Len could have helped stabilize the Pacers’ frontcourt, providing depth and a reliable defender in the paint.
More Pacers: Pacers HC Rick Carlisle Provides Massive Injury Update on Myles Turner
Indiana has relied heavily on their dynamic backcourt, but there have been moments where the team’s interior defense and rebounding have been exposed. Len, with his experience and size, could have filled that gap.
Instead, the Pacers chose to sign Okafor, who has been playing with the Pacers’ G League affiliate, the Indiana Mad Ants, this season. Okafor, the No. 3 overall pick in 2015, has shown impressive numbers in the G League, averaging 18.6 points and nearly 10 rebounds per game in regular season play.
His signing could bring a different dynamic to the team, as Okafor has the potential to offer a more offensive-minded big man, contrasting with the defense-first role Len might have provided.
Ultimately, the Pacers’ decision not to sign Len may have been a matter of fitting the team’s needs and future direction. While Len’s veteran presence could have been valuable, Okafor’s potential as a scoring big man might be more aligned with the team’s current focus.
It will be interesting to see how this decision plays out as the Pacers continue their push for a strong playoff position in the East.
More Pacers:
Pacers' Myles Turner Being Mentioned as Possible Summer Trade Target For West Team
Pacers Notes: Carlisle Reveals Big Problem With Indiana, Reaves Makes History, More
For more Pacers news, visit Indiana Pacers on SI