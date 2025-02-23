Kawhi Leonard and Norman Powell Could Miss Pacers vs Clippers Game
As the Indiana Pacers look to take on the Los Angeles Clippers Sunday, L.A. may be at a significant disadvantage.
Clippers stars Kawhi Leonard and Norman Powell are at risk of missing the contest at Gainbridge Fieldhouse as they are both still on the latest version of the NBA's official injury report.
Per Pacers beat writer Scott Agness, Leonard and Powell are both questionable.
The Pacers are currently sitting at 31-23, which is good for the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference.
As the race to the playoffs gets closer, and as increasingly tight as it is at the top of the East, Indiana doesn’t have much room for error.
Winning their last game before the All-Star break and winning their first game back in action after the festivities, their two-game win streak is definitely promising at this point in the year.
Friday’s victory against the Memphis Grizzlies saw a few shining moments like a 50-point second quarter, Tyrese Haliburton’s 22 points and nine assists, and Myles Turner’s absurd 17-point, 10-rebound, and seven block almost-triple-double.
The Clippers, on the other hand, are in a similar boat. At 31-24, they are good for the No. 6 seed in a jam-packed Western Conference and are also eager to make a final playoff push.
Leonard potentially not playing would be huge for Indiana as in his 16 games this season, is averaging 16.9 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 1.1 steals as he gets closer to his All-Star ways this season.
Powell, on the other hand, is having one of his best seasons ever in the NBA.
His 24.2 points, 2.2 assists, 1.3 steals, and 49 percent field goal shooting averages would all be career highs for the shooting guard if he keeps this up. He would also be an immense help to the Pacers if he was not on the floor.
All Indiana can do at this point is make sure that their current team is in the best shape possible to take on whatever team is put in front of them.
Coming off a home win against Memphis, Indiana will play the next five of their six games at home and must capitalize to keep a strong playoff seeding alive. With a 15-8 home record this season, the Pacers should be in a great position to further distance themselves in the East.
