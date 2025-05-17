Kendrick Perkins Doesn't Believe in Pacers Entering Eastern Conference Finals
The Indiana Pacers finally know their opponent for the Eastern Conference Finals. It's the second straight year that they are in the Eastern Conference Finals.
Last season, they got swept by the Celtics when they got there. This season, they get to take on the New York Knicks, a team that they beat in the second round of the playoffs last year.
Indiana has a lot of confidence based on the fact that they beat this team last year. Better yet, they won Game 7 in Madison Square Garden, so they know they can beat them when the pressure is at its highest.
The Pacers have been doubted by the national media every step of the way this postseason. No one on ESPN picked Indiana to beat the Cavaliers last round.
Kendrick Perkins continues to doubt the Pacers. The former NBA big man thinks that the Knicks won't have any issues beating Indiana and advancing to the NBA Finals.
"I got Knicks in seven. Perfect opportunity for the New York Knicks to get their lead back. Hell, the Knicks took the Pacers to seven games last year, and Jalen Brunson had a fractured thumb. Josh Hart, he had an abdominal strain. You had OG Anunoby, he was dealing with a hamstring strain issue. Now, those guys are healthy."
Perkins doesn't respect the balance that the Pacers have on their roster. They have a team that isn't brought down if one of their star players doesn't play well.
At least Perkins believes that the series will go seven games, so at least the Pacers are making some progress when it comes to getting respect. A lot of people picked the Cavs to win in five in the second round.
This is just another thing that Indiana can use for motivation. They have been doubted every step of the playoffs, so they are going to keep trying to prove the haters wrong.
Tyrese Haliburton loves moments like this. He has played very well in clutch moments, and that likely won't stop in this series.
The Pacers are hoping for the same result between these two teams that happened in 2000.
