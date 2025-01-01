Klay Thompson Reveals Biggest Inspiration He Took From Pacers Legend Reggie Miller
The Indiana Pacers have seen their fair share of great players, but few have been as impactful or iconic as Reggie Miller.
A long-time Pacers guard, Miller is not only one of the best players to wear the team’s jersey but also one of the greatest shooters in NBA history. Known for his clutch performances and deadly accuracy from beyond the arc, Miller's legacy is firmly established in basketball lore.
However, records are meant to be broken, and last week, one of the modern era’s premier shooters, Klay Thompson, surpassed Miller on the NBA’s all-time three-pointers made list.
Thompson moved past Miller with his 2,561st career three-pointer, claiming the fifth spot on the list. The milestone occurred in the fourth quarter of the Dallas Mavericks Christmas Day game, a moment so significant that Thompson held onto the game ball. Reflecting on the achievement, Thompson shared his admiration for Miller, whom he cited as a majorinspiration throughout his career.
“I loved Reggie Miller growing up,” Thompson said. “I watched his film and game-winners my whole life. He’s always inspired me to shoot the ball and be a killer. It’s just surreal. Talk about times I prayed for. I prayed for times like that.”
“That is the most inspiring thing to see as a shooter,” Thompson said. “He had no fear, whether he made or missed the shot. He was going to die by it.”
In a postgame interview, Thompson revealed that he plans to send Miller a signed jersey in tribute.
Additionally, as a nod to Miller’s legacy, Thompson temporarily switched his jersey number to 31—Miller’s iconic number—when Thompson signed with Dallas prior to the start of the 2024-25 season.
Thompson also recalled one of his earliest memories of Miller: the game-winning shot against the Chicago Bulls in the 1998 Eastern Conference Finals. In that unforgettable moment, Miller collided with Michael Jordan, creating just enough space to nail a pivotal three-pointer and tie the series at two games apiece. For Thompson, it’s a play etched permanently in his mind.
Despite enduring a challenging stretch in recent years due to injuries, Thompson’s impact on the game and his place in NBA history are undeniable. His ability to come back from adversity and still make history speaks volumes about his talent and resilience.
While Miller’s contributions to the Pacers and the NBA are unparalleled, Thompson’s achievement further underscores the lasting influence of Miller’s career on the next generation of players.
Thompson's ascent past Miller on the all-time three-point leaderboard is not just a testament to his skill but also a celebration of the legacy Miller built as one of the greatest shooters the game has ever seen.
