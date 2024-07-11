Klay Thompson says Indiana Pacers great Reggie Miller inspired jersey number with Dallas Mavericks
Wing Klay Thompson is no longer with the Golden State Warriors. The five-time All-Star is now a member of the Dallas Mavericks after switching teams in free agency.
It's the first time Thompson has relocated in his career, which is a big change. The move comes with a much smaller change, too — Thompson has to alter his uniform number. He wore the 11 jersey in his 13 seasons with the Warriors, but it's unavailable with the Mavs. Kyrie Irving already rocks the 11 uniform.
Thomson, a four-time champion, will switch from 11 to 31. It will be jarring to see the long-time Warrior in a new uniform and with a new number.
The new Mav was asked why he chose 31 during his introductory press conference earlier this week, and it is because of an Indiana Pacers legend. "I'm not mad at the change, I'm actually excited for it," Thompson said of having a new number.
"Reggie Miller wore 31. I watched so much footage of Reggie coming off screens as a teenager," he continued. "Especially his ability to make game-winning shots, that is the most inspiring thing to see as a shooter. Because he had no fear whether he made or missed the shot. He was going to live or die by it."
Thompson added more about watching Miller in the Eastern Conference Finals before noting that he is close to passing Miller on the all-time three-point shots made list. Thompson is at 2,481 while Miller finished his career with 2,560.
"That'd be a cool way to honor someone who paved the way for a shooter like me," Thompson said of possibly passing Miller.
Pacers on SI caught up with Miller during 2024 NBA All-Star weekend. The sign-and-trade that sent Thompson to Dallas also included former Pacers guard Buddy Hield, who was dealt to the Warriors.
