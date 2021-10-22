Pacers Visit The Wizards On Friday

The Indiana Pacers will look for their first win of the new season on Friday when they visit the Washington Wizards in the nation's capital.

On Wednesday the Pacers lost to the Charlotte Hornets (also on the road) and blew a 23-point lead in the second half, and lost the third quarter by 20-points

They still had a chance to win the game at the end.

With the score 123-122, Domantas Sabonis had a chance to a hit a buzzer beater, but could not get the shot to fall.

The Wizards are 1-0 after defeating the Toronto Raptors by 15-points.

Last season, the Wizards gave the Pacers many problems because of Russell Westbrook.

However, they are lucky enough that Westbrook is out west on the Los Angeles Lakers now, and they are facing a totally revamped Wizards team with new players like Kyle Kuzma and Spencer Dinwiddie.

While they do not have the former MVP they had in Westbrook, the Wizards definitely have more depth on the roster this season.

Another footnote for the game is that the Pacers had their season ended at the hands of the Wizards last season.

After defeating the Hornets in their first play-in game they lost to the Wizards, which stopped them one game shy of the playoffs.

All-Star Bradley Beal is still on the Wizards and he is coming off a season where he averaged 31.3 points per game, which was second to only Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors.

Beal is listed as questionable, according to the team.

The game is set for 7:00 Eastern Time.