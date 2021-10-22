Pacers Visit The Wizards On Friday

    • October 22, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsScheduleRosterHistorySI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Kyle Kuzma And The Washington Wizards Host The Indiana Pacers On Friday
    Publish date:

    Kyle Kuzma And The Washington Wizards Host The Indiana Pacers On Friday

    The Indiana Pacers will play their second game of the regular season on Friday on the road against the Washington Wizards.
    Author:

    The Indiana Pacers will look for their first win of the new season on Friday when they visit the Washington Wizards in the nation's capital. 

    On Wednesday the Pacers lost to the Charlotte Hornets (also on the road) and blew a 23-point lead in the second half, and lost the third quarter by 20-points

    They still had a chance to win the game at the end.

    With the score 123-122, Domantas Sabonis had a chance to a hit a buzzer beater, but could not get the shot to fall. 

    The Wizards are 1-0 after defeating the Toronto Raptors by 15-points. 

    Last season, the Wizards gave the Pacers many problems because of Russell Westbrook. 

    However, they are lucky enough that Westbrook is out west on the Los Angeles Lakers now, and they are facing a totally revamped Wizards team with new players like Kyle Kuzma and Spencer Dinwiddie. 

    While they do not have the former MVP they had in Westbrook, the Wizards definitely have more depth on the roster this season. 

    Another footnote for the game is that the Pacers had their season ended at the hands of the Wizards last season. 

    After defeating the Hornets in their first play-in game they lost to the Wizards, which stopped them one game shy of the playoffs. 

    All-Star Bradley Beal is still on the Wizards and he is coming off a season where he averaged 31.3 points per game, which was second to only Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors. 

    Beal is listed as questionable, according to the team. 

    The game is set for 7:00 Eastern Time. 

    USATSI_16960053_168388303_lowres
    News

    Pacers Visit The Wizards On Friday

    21 seconds ago
    USATSI_10787568_168388303_lowres
    News

    Former Pacers Star Lance Stephenson Is Reportedly Entering The G-League Draft

    3 minutes ago
    USATSI_16993851_168388303_lowres
    News

    Bradley Beal's Injury Status For Pacers-Wizards Game

    5 minutes ago
    USATSI_11472262_168388303_lowres
    News

    Watch Reggie Miller's Reaction To Making The NBA 75 Team

    32 minutes ago
    USATSI_16993372_168388303_lowres
    News

    Check Out LaMelo Ball's Unique Outfit After The Hornets Beat The Pacers

    41 minutes ago
    USATSI_16105759_168388303_lowres-2
    News

    Did The Pacers Call The Right Play At The End Of The Game Vs. The Hornets?

    44 minutes ago
    USATSI_16909877_168388303_lowres
    News

    Carolina Panthers Tweeted Before The Hornets Played The Pacers

    46 minutes ago
    USATSI_12379511_168388303_lowres
    News

    Pacers Potentially Out Of Ben Simmons Sweepstakes

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_16909286_168388303_lowres
    News

    Check Out What LaMelo Ball Tweeted After The Hornets Beat The Pacers

    17 hours ago