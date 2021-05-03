Lakers' Anthony Davis Has Struggled Since Returning

Anthony Davis has not played like his usual self since coming back from injury.

The Lakers have not been good as of late, and as of their loss to the Raptors last night, they are the seventh seed in the Western Conference.

That seed would have them in the NBA's play-in tournament, and LeBron James did not sound like a fan of the tournament post-game.

His quote can be seen in a Tweet and video from Ballislife below.

Another worrisome thing is that since Anthony Davis has returned after his two-month-long absence, he has been in a slump.

Rust is expected and understandable, but it's still something to take note of.

His six games back from injury have only led to one win, and his stat line in those games can be seen below in a Tweet from Hoop Central.

