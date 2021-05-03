Lakers' LeBron James Sounds off With a Strong Quote

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers lost once again on Sunday night against the Raptors. The Lakers got James back into the lineup on Friday after having him out of action for over a month.

They lost on Friday to the Kings, and now after losing to the Raptors, have lost six out of their last seven games.

After the loss, the Lakers fell to the seventh seed in the Western Conference, which has them in the NBA play-in tournament, and James did not sound like he liked the tournament when he spoke post-game.

His quote can be seen in a Tweet and video from Ballislife below.

