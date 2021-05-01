LaMelo Ball Updated Status for Pistons Hornets Game

LaMelo Ball is officially back in the starting lineup on Saturday night against the Pistons. The rookie sensation had been out of the lineup for an extended period because of a wrist injury and surgery, and now he makes his much-anticipated return.

Ball had been the front-runner to win Rookie of The Year until the injury, and during the final month of games, he will likely rejoin the conversation with his sensational play this season.

The Tweet from the Hornets' official Twitter account can be seen below.

The Hornets are 7.5 favorites, according to FanDuel.

