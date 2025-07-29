Leaked First Game of Pacers' 2025 Preseason Schedule is a Brutal Rematch
The Indiana Pacers lost the NBA Finals in perhaps the most brutal way possible. Not only did they lose Game 7, but they lost their best player to a torn Achilles, which will keep him out for next year, too.
Tyrese Haliburton's injury might be something that haunts Pacers fans for years to come. Still, had the Pacers closed out Game 4 at home, they wouldn't have even played in Game 7.
Indiana has turned the page on last season and is focused on how to compete next year without Haliburton. Their first game of the preseason will bring up some bad memories.
While the entire preseason schedule for the Pacers hasn't been released, they will take on the Oklahoma City Thunder in their first game, per Caitlin Cooper of Basketball, She Wrote.
Having this game be the first game of the preseason is a lot better than it being the first game of the regular season. They would rather play the Thunder in a game that doesn't count right out of the gate.
With the game being in preseason, it's unlikely that both teams will play their full complement of rotation players for the entirety of the game. They don't want to risk any injuries.
Indiana can't afford any more injuries, especially at the guard position. They will take on the Thunder with a similar starting lineup to what they used to finish Game 7.
The Pacers will have all of training camp to figure out the right rotations, while the Thunder will be able to mix and match whatever rotation they want as the defending NBA champions.
Oklahoma City won't be celebrating the banner while the Pacers are there for the preseason, which would be absolute torture for them after coming so close to winning their first NBA title in franchise history.
The rest of the preseason schedule will be revealed later on, but the Pacers at least know one opponent that they will be taking on as they prepare for the regular season.
That first preseason game won't have nearly the same intensity as the last game that these two teams played. Pacers fans might not even be able to watch it because it might be too painful.
