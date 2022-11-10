Myles Turner reaches 1,000 career blocks for the Indiana Pacers

On Monday night, Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner blocked the 1,000th shot of his career.

Turner finished the game with three blocks, and it was the second one that made him reach four digits for his career. In the third quarter, the Texas product met former All-Star Zion Williamson at the rim and prevented a dunk. It was an incredible play, and a fitting way to get his 1,000th block.

"It's a huge moment for me and a testament to my hard work," Turner said after getting to 1,000 blocks. "I'm not satisfied with 1,000. It's a nice milestone to celebrate for tonight. To 1,000 more, then on and on." The big man is happy to have gotten all 1,000 blocks with one franchise.

Turner led the league in blocks per game twice and total blocks once during his career — he swatted a league-best 199 shots in 2018-19. The big man has finished top-10 in Defensive Player of the Year voting twice, including a fifth-place finish in 2019.

This season, Turner has been an important anchor on the defensive end for the blue and gold. The younger group relies on the veteran big man, and he has a massive impact on the team's ability to get stops — entering Wednesday, the blue and gold had a better defensive rating with Turner in the game than on the bench.

Turner's career-high for blocks in a single game in eight, which he has done three times. Indiana won all three games.

"Best shot blocker in the league," Pacers guard T.J. McConnell said of Turner.

The eight-year pro will look to add to his block total Wednesday night when the Pacers take on the Denver Nuggets at home. Indiana is 5-5 this season and has a 3-2 record when Turner plays.