Skip to main content

Myles Turner reaches 1,000 career blocks for the Indiana Pacers

Turner reached 1,000 blocks with one franchise. He's still just 26 years old.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

On Monday night, Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner blocked the 1,000th shot of his career.

Turner finished the game with three blocks, and it was the second one that made him reach four digits for his career. In the third quarter, the Texas product met former All-Star Zion Williamson at the rim and prevented a dunk. It was an incredible play, and a fitting way to get his 1,000th block.

"It's a huge moment for me and a testament to my hard work," Turner said after getting to 1,000 blocks. "I'm not satisfied with 1,000. It's a nice milestone to celebrate for tonight. To 1,000 more, then on and on." The big man is happy to have gotten all 1,000 blocks with one franchise.

Turner led the league in blocks per game twice and total blocks once during his career — he swatted a league-best 199 shots in 2018-19. The big man has finished top-10 in Defensive Player of the Year voting twice, including a fifth-place finish in 2019.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

This season, Turner has been an important anchor on the defensive end for the blue and gold. The younger group relies on the veteran big man, and he has a massive impact on the team's ability to get stops — entering Wednesday, the blue and gold had a better defensive rating with Turner in the game than on the bench.

Turner's career-high for blocks in a single game in eight, which he has done three times. Indiana won all three games.

"Best shot blocker in the league," Pacers guard T.J. McConnell said of Turner.

The eight-year pro will look to add to his block total Wednesday night when the Pacers take on the Denver Nuggets at home. Indiana is 5-5 this season and has a 3-2 record when Turner plays.

  • The Pacers are still considered the most likely team to make a Russell Westbrook trade as Myles Turner comments on the Lakers rumors. CLICK HERE. For Myles Turner's reaction to the response to his comments, CLICK HERE.
  • AllPacers chats one-on-one with former Indiana Pacers forward Justin Anderson. Exclusive interview here: CLICK HERE.
  • Jalen Smith's former coach and teammate explain how he has grown from the Phoenix Suns to the Indiana Pacers. CLICK HERE.
  • Indiana Pacers mock trade review: Checking out four deals from Bleacher Report. CLICK HERE.
  • Follow AllPacers on Facebook: All Pacers SI
  • Follow on Twitter: @SIPacers

Myles Turner Indiana Pacers Boston Celtics
News

Myles Turner reaches 1,000 career blocks for the Indiana Pacers

By Tony East
Goga Bitadze Indiana Pacers Denver Nuggets
Schedule

Indiana Pacers game preview: Pacers host former MVP Nikola Jokic in Indianapolis

By Tony East
Jalen Smith Indiana Pacers
News

Jalen Smith's former coach and teammate explain how he has grown from Phoenix Suns to Indiana Pacers

By Tony East
Myles Turner Indiana Pacers
News

Myles Turner has career night vs New Orleans Pelicans: 'When he does that, we're such a better team'

By Tony East
Myles Turner Indiana Pacers
Schedule

Indiana Pacers beat New Orleans Pelicans, reach .500 behind career night from Myles Turner

By Tony East
David Stockton Fort Wayne Mad Ants
News

David Stockton prepared to give the Fort Wayne Mad Ants playmaking at the point guard position

By Tony East
Isaiah Jackson Indiana Pacers
Schedule

Indiana Pacers game preview: Pacers host Zion Williamson and New Orleans Pelicans in interconference battle

By Tony East
Chris Duarte Indiana Pacers
News

Chris Duarte out multiple weeks for Indiana Pacers with ankle sprain

By Tony East