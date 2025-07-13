Myles Turner Texted Pacers Group Chat He Was Leaving, And Only a Few Responded
The Indiana Pacers were caught off guard when they learned that Myles Turner was leaving them for their hated rivals. He signed a four-year deal with the Milwaukee Bucks.
Turner had been the longest-tenured player on the team before he decided to leave. Indiana will now have a new starting center for the first time in a decade.
During his introductory press conference with the Bucks, Turner had a lot of things to say about the Pacers, including how he let his teammates know that he was leaving before the news broke.
Turner mentioned that he texted the Pacers players' group chat that he was leaving, and only a couple of players responded to him.
For how beloved Turner was by his teammates, it's telling that only a few of them responded to him in that chat. That tells you how hurt they were by the fact that he signed with their biggest rival.
The Pacers and the Bucks have developed perhaps the best rivalry in the NBA over the last couple of seasons. They have played each other 20 times in the last two seasons.
Right after making a run to the Finals, the rest of the team probably wasn't pleased that Turner went out and signed with their biggest rivals. Still, the Pacers didn't do themselves any favors with their negotiation tactics.
Had the Pacers come out with a stronger initial offer, Turner probably would still be in Indy. Instead, he was tired of being treated like he wasn't a priority and took a big offer from Milwaukee.
Time will tell if the Pacers made the right decision to let Turner walk. Turner goes from a team that just made the Finals to a team that has been eliminated in the first round of the playoffs in two straight seasons.
While Indiana likely won't be a title contender next season without Tyrese Haliburton, they still have a lot of good players on the team. Turner might not ever make another run to the Finals.
This past season, Turner averaged 15.6 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game.
