Duarte Gets A 73 Overall In 2k

NBA 2k22 Ranking: Former Oregon Ducks Star And Current Indiana Pacers Rookie Chris Duarte
Chris Duarte who was drafted 13th overall out of Oregon by the Indiana Pacers is ranked a 73 overall in NBA 2k22.
Chris Duarte was drafted by the Indiana Pacers with the 13th overall selection in the 2021 NBA Draft.
He was drafted out of the University of Oregon.
Duarte is 24 years old, and played two seasons for the Ducks.
This will be his debut in NBA 2k22, and the Pacers rookie was given a 73 overall ranking in the game.
The ranking Duarte got in the game can be seen here.
In the NBA Summer League Duarte was sensational.
The shooting guard averaged 18.3 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 2.5 steals and 1.8 blocks per game.
He also shot over 48% from the three-point range.
