Pacers Sign An NBA Champion To The Roster

Torrey Craig has signed with the Indiana Pacers, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Craig played for the Phoenix Suns and Milwaukee Bucks last season, and played in the NBA Finals.

The Indiana Pacers signed an NBA Champion to the roster on Tuesday.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Pacers signed Torrey Craig to a 2-year, $10 million contract.

The report from Wojnarowski can be seen in a post that is embedded below.

Craig spent the first three years of his NBA career with the Denver Nuggets as a role player.

Last season, the 30-year-old spent time between the Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns.

Ironically enough, both of those teams also played each other in the NBA Finals.

Craig was on the Suns who lost the Finals to the Bucks, but because he was on the Bucks roster during the season he still gets an NBA Championship ring (see Tweet below from StatMuse).



Related stories on NBA basketball