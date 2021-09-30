Around The Eastern Conference: Check Out The Photo Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum Tweeted On Tuesday

Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics Tweeted out a photo (on Tuesday) that was from Boston Celtics media day.

The post from Tatum can be seen embedded below from his Twitter account.

Tatum is entering his fifth season in the NBA (all in Boston) and is already a two-time NBA All-Star in just four years.

The former Duke star crushed the Pacers last season averaging 20.3 points, 10.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists in the three times the teams faced each other (via StatMuse).

The Pacers won the first game, but the Celtics would beat the Pacers in the other two games.

